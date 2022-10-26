Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marjorie Snyder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marjorie Snyder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northern Light Mayo Hospital.
Neuropsychology Service PA277 State St Ste 2A, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 944-9323
- Northern Light Mayo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
If only everybody could be so fortunate as to find a Marjorie Snyder in their lowest moments. Dr Snyder is tactful and empathetic in her assessments and a soldier standing beside you in battle through your struggle. And she is a worthy one at that. I truly believes that she wants the very best for each and every one of her patients. I strongly recommend getting established with her if she is accepting new patients. I could not imagine nor ask for a better provider as she listens, she truly cares about knowing me, sees me as an individual beyond the inevitable labels which we receive and with each appointment, she does not ever fall short on providing her best care.
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1487694204
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
