Dr. Marjorie Saul, MD
Dr. Marjorie Saul, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Marjorie R Saul MD1246 W Chester Pike Ste 308, West Chester, PA 19382 Directions (610) 696-5771
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Saul provided me - and my family - many years of thoughtful & caring guidance. Through her insight & caring, I steered through some difficult stuff, and I will always appreciate her.
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1154316602
- Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Albright College
- Psychiatry
