Dr. Marjorie Safran, MD
Dr. Marjorie Safran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
very good caring doctor
About Dr. Marjorie Safran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1851375141
Education & Certifications
- U Mass Mc
- Boston Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Safran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safran.
