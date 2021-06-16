See All Podiatrists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Marjorie Ravitz, DPM

Podiatry
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marjorie Ravitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Ravitz works at Marjorie C Ravitz DPM in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marjorie C. Ravitz Dpm PC
    260 E Main St Ste 104, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 724-1166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 16, 2021
    A BIG THANKS to Dr. Ravitz and her staff!! Dr. Ravitz was able to address and correct a problem that I've had for 5+ years. After interviewing numerous doctors, Dr. Ravitz successfully diagnosed the issue and corrected the problem. Her credentials speak for themselves and her bedside manner is refreshing in todays hustle bustle world. Dr. Ravitz took the time to explain and demonstrated a genuine interest about my concerns and condition. Her staff was in constant communication and patiently educated me about our next steps and the process going forward. A five star review seems barely enough for the outstanding service from this wonderful practice. Thank you again for all you do! Roseann S.
    Roseann S. — Jun 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marjorie Ravitz, DPM
    About Dr. Marjorie Ravitz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255421442
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marjorie Ravitz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ravitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ravitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ravitz works at Marjorie C Ravitz DPM in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ravitz’s profile.

    Dr. Ravitz has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

