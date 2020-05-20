Dr. Person has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marjorie Person, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marjorie Person, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Person works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baton Rouge Behavioral Health2751 Wooddale Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Directions (225) 925-1906
-
2
Post Trauma Institute of Louisiana2798 Oneal Ln Bldg D, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 751-5412
-
3
Shervondalonn R Brown MD LLC7855 Howell Blvd Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Directions (225) 359-9315
-
4
Ascension Behavioral Health1056 E Worthy St Ste B, Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions (225) 621-5770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Person?
Dr. Person took excellent care of me.
About Dr. Marjorie Person, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1982894630
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Person accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Person has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Person works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Person. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Person.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Person, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Person appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.