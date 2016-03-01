Dr. Marjorie Oropilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oropilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Oropilla, MD
Dr. Marjorie Oropilla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Deaconess Comprehensive Pain Center - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation4600 W Lloyd Expy, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 842-2737Tuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Deaconess Comprehensive Pain Center - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation4099 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 450-7246
- Deaconess Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Oropilla was terrific. I had a lot of pain and am feeling better. Thanks Doc!
- Pain Medicine
- English
- Harvard Medical
- University Of Texas/Baylor College Of Med Alliance Program
- Morehouse School of Med
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- Spinal Injury Medicine
Dr. Oropilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oropilla accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oropilla has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oropilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Oropilla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oropilla.
