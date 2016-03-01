Overview

Dr. Marjorie Oropilla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Oropilla works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN with other offices in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.