See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Evansville, IN
Dr. Marjorie Oropilla, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marjorie Oropilla, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marjorie Oropilla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Oropilla works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN with other offices in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deaconess Comprehensive Pain Center - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    4600 W Lloyd Expy, Evansville, IN 47712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 842-2737
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Deaconess Comprehensive Pain Center - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    4099 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 450-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Oropilla?

    Mar 01, 2016
    Dr. Oropilla was terrific. I had a lot of pain and am feeling better. Thanks Doc!
    Brian S in Evansville, IN — Mar 01, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marjorie Oropilla, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marjorie Oropilla, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Oropilla to family and friends

    Dr. Oropilla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Oropilla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marjorie Oropilla, MD.

    About Dr. Marjorie Oropilla, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477717296
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas/Baylor College Of Med Alliance Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Morehouse School of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Spinal Injury Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marjorie Oropilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oropilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oropilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oropilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oropilla has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oropilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Oropilla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oropilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oropilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oropilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marjorie Oropilla, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.