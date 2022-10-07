See All Registered Nurses in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Marjorie Mamsaang, DO

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (57)
Overview

Dr. Marjorie Mamsaang, DO is a Registered Nurse in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Mamsaang works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    3375 Burns Rd Ste 108, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 510-8148

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Anemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 57 ratings
Patient Ratings (57)
5 Star
(56)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 07, 2022
This place is great
Anonymous — Oct 07, 2022
Photo: Dr. Marjorie Mamsaang, DO
About Dr. Marjorie Mamsaang, DO

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174906457
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
Medical Education
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mamsaang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mamsaang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mamsaang works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mamsaang’s profile.

57 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamsaang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamsaang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mamsaang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mamsaang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

