Dr. Marjorie Lee, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marjorie Lee, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Yale University

Dr. Lee works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Cardiovascular Associates
    275 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 233-1838
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    222 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 533-1185
  3. 3
    New York Office
    247 3rd Ave Rm 403, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 533-1185
  4. 4
    Marjorie Lee, MD
    242 E 19th St # 3, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 533-1185

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Cough
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Cough
Asthma

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Marjorie Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1861422958
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University
    Residency
    • Fell-Cabrini Hosp
    Internship
    • Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marjorie Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

