Dr. Marjorie Gallagher, MD
Overview
Dr. Marjorie Gallagher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Locations
Marjorie Gallagher M.d.4603 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 267-5030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I have been a patient of hers for many years and always been extremely happy. She listens, takes her time. I never feel rushed. She makes herself available 24 hours/day fir emergencies.
About Dr. Marjorie Gallagher, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
