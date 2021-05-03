Dr. Marjorie Bhogal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhogal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjorie Bhogal, MD
Overview
Dr. Marjorie Bhogal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Florida Woman Care LLC1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 160, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 252-4701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhogal?
She's simply The best .. Super caring and knowledgeable And does her research if you have a medical issue that she may not be fully aware of or if you are the one patient that might just need more attention to . I recommended her to all my pregnant friends and they were thankful I did . So that has to stand for something .. Also great bedside manners and explaining things so you walk away understanding as well.
About Dr. Marjorie Bhogal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1417275116
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhogal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhogal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhogal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhogal has seen patients for Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhogal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhogal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhogal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhogal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhogal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.