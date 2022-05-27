Overview

Dr. Marjorie Alvir, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Alvir works at Altamed Medical Group El Monte in El Monte, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.