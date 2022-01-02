Overview

Dr. Marjaneh Akbari, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Akbari works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Wheezing and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.