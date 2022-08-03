Overview

Dr. Marjan Karimbadi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of California Davis - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Karimbadi works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.