Dr. Haghi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marjan Haghi, MD
Overview
Dr. Marjan Haghi, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Haghi works at
Locations
Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinic5333 Hollister Ave Ste 250, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 879-4241
Choc Children's Hospital1201 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (805) 879-4241
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-7720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marjan Haghi, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1861575383
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Dr. Haghi works at
Dr. Haghi speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haghi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haghi.
