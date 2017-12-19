Dr. Marjan Chegounchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chegounchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marjan Chegounchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marjan Chegounchi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / SAINT GEORGE'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Memorial Hospital Of Gardena.
Dr. Chegounchi works at
Locations
-
1
Marjan Chegounchi501 E Hardy St Ste 408, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (208) 899-8379
-
2
Airport Sunrise Dialysis11300 Hawthorne Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90304 Directions (310) 680-0601
-
3
Gardena Dialysis1201 W 155th St, Gardena, CA 90247 Directions (310) 538-6804
-
4
Hawthorne Dialysis14204 Prairie Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 349-1174
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chegounchi?
I needed an appointment the same day, I told her staff what it was for, they talked to the doctor and she made room for me even though it was a busy Friday for their office. I appreciate the care and compassion that Dr Chegounchi provides. I will definitely refer friends and family!
About Dr. Marjan Chegounchi, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1285660456
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / SAINT GEORGE'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chegounchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chegounchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chegounchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chegounchi works at
Dr. Chegounchi has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chegounchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chegounchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chegounchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chegounchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chegounchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.