Overview

Dr. Marjan Chegounchi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / SAINT GEORGE'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Memorial Hospital Of Gardena.



Dr. Chegounchi works at Marjan Chegounchi in Inglewood, CA with other offices in Gardena, CA and Hawthorne, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.