Dr. Marizeli Olacio, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marizeli Olacio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Olacio works at
Locations
Omega Medical Group1400 NE Miami Gardens Dr Ste 104, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 Directions (305) 974-5933Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthPlus
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve suffered from foot pain for quite sometime & finally decided to see a podiatrist. I met Dr. Olacio thru another venue & decided to see her. Over the years, it has been a chore finding good doctors who are kind & empathetic. She treated my feet with great care & gentleness. After treatment, I decided to get the soles she recommended. It has been only 2 days using my new custom soles & so far, they are working rather fast! My first relief has been in my legs. I feel a lot less pressure from the knees down & my back feels that is back in the right position, straighter! My right foot with plantar fasciitis was very sore the first day but today (my 2nd day), both feet felt better & forgot got I had the supports on. Why didn’t I do this before? We are so concerned with buying nice looking shoes, that we disregard the importance of the actual support of a shoe. If you suffer from painful feet, look out! Dr. Olacio has the solution! 100 stars for Dr. Olacio & her amazing staff ??
About Dr. Marizeli Olacio, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588952311
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Florida State University
Dr. Olacio works at
Dr. Olacio speaks Spanish.
