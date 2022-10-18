Dr. Marivette Machado-Cortes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machado-Cortes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marivette Machado-Cortes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marivette Machado-Cortes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clearwater, FL.
Locations
1
Baycare Medical Group Inc1106 Druid Rd S Ste 101, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really and truly believe that Dr. Machado Cortes saved my life. It took multiple Endocrinologists to be willing to treat my thyroid. When she took over my care everything in my life imroved. She listens and she is so kind. I have been seeing her for years and never plan to see another Endocrinologist.
About Dr. Marivette Machado-Cortes, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1689992893
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machado-Cortes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machado-Cortes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Machado-Cortes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machado-Cortes has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Machado-Cortes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Machado-Cortes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machado-Cortes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machado-Cortes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machado-Cortes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.