Dr. Mariusz Klin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mariusz Klin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna Im Ludwika Warynskiego and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Locations
Warren T Hitt MD PA2202 State Ave Ste 301, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 215-7071
Hca Florida Gulf Coast Hospital449 W 23rd St, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 747-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klin was very kind, compassionate and explained my treatment very well.
About Dr. Mariusz Klin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1457357006
Education & Certifications
- Akademia Medyczna Im Ludwika Warynskiego
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
