Dr. Vulcan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marius Vulcan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marius Vulcan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Angelo, TX.
Locations
1
Shannon Clinic Reference Lab120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2247
2
Shannon Urgent Care South3502 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 481-2247
3
Shannon Surgery Center4482 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76901 Directions (325) 481-2247
4
Shannon Medical Center120 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (915) 658-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment on the Doxy. Me this morning with Dr Vulcan And found it neat to chat on the computer. I’m not sayin that I like to go to an appointment at Shannon this was nice. Thanks for your continued help. GOD Bless
About Dr. Marius Vulcan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1104142397
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vulcan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vulcan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vulcan has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vulcan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vulcan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vulcan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vulcan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vulcan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.