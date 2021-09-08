See All Neurosurgeons in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Marius Maxwell, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (34)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marius Maxwell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Maxwell works at Paul M Worrell MD in Anchorage, AK.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arctic Spine
    3650 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 202, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 222-6500
  2. 2
    Arctic Surgery Center LLC
    1335 GAMBELL ST, Anchorage, AK 99501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 222-6500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Low Back Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Sep 08, 2021
Dr.Maxwell and his team are awesome! I'll admit I was a little leary at first however I'm 100% confident in Dr.Maxwell and team! He did a 3 level cervical fusion on July 13th 2021 ... my other 3 neurosurgeons wouldn't do the surgery claiming I didn't need it and I'm here to tell you I feel like a million bucks ! People are telling me I look alive now and I have color in my face and I don't look soo stressed out all the time... I'm 100% satisfied happy and confident in this dr &team! THANK YOU DR.MAXWELL , DR.PRICE MARK AND THE REST OF THE TEAM!!! ??
Cindy — Sep 08, 2021
Photo: Dr. Marius Maxwell, MD
About Dr. Marius Maxwell, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285693077
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Maxwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maxwell works at Paul M Worrell MD in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Maxwell’s profile.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

