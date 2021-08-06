Dr. Marium Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marium Siddiqi, MD
Dr. Marium Siddiqi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Collin Physican Support4001 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-5222
- 2 811 W Interstate 20 Ste 22, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 807-9060
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Marium Siddiqi is one of the best doctors that I've seen. She is very knowledgeable and caring. She puts you at ease and takes the time to hear, and discuss whatever concerns you might have during your appointment and will make sure to give you clear options for whatever issue you have going on. Her bedside manner is phenomenal. I would definitely recommend her to everyone!
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1457705196
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice
Dr. Siddiqi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.