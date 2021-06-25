Dr. Maritza Proano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maritza Proano, MD
Dr. Maritza Proano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
New West Physicians Specialty Clinic1536 Cole Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80401 Directions (303) 716-8027
Atul Vahil, MD1600 N Grand Ave Ste 440, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 543-3500
Dr. Proano has the professional expertise that we trust and I echo another reviewer's sentiment that I feel heard.
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1194742676
- Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Smith College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Proano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proano accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proano has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Proano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.