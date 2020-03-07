Overview

Dr. Maritza Baez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Baez works at Cinq-ny Health Home Ipa LLC in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.