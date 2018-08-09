Overview

Dr. Maritina Rodriguez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Watsonville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Anemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

