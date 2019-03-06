Dr. Marita Keeling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marita Keeling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marita Keeling, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Locations
1
Savant Care4966 El Camino Real Ste 224, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (650) 690-2362
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a nice doctor who shows compassion and utmost care. I really like her approach.
About Dr. Marita Keeling, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1316083223
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
