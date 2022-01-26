Dr. Marit Thorsgard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorsgard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marit Thorsgard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marit Thorsgard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Thorsgard works at
Locations
-
1
University Of MN Phys Hrt6405 France Ave S Ste W200, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (612) 365-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thorsgard?
I was delighted to meet Dr. Thorsgard Spaeth. I am a 72 year old woman who met her at a follow up visit after a brief hospitalization. She was easy to talk with and respectfully answered my questions. She pinpointed the problem and made a comprehensive plan for my care. If you are new to cardiac care, I highly recommend scheduling a consult with this friendly, helpful and highly competent cardiologist.
About Dr. Marit Thorsgard, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1841436383
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thorsgard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thorsgard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thorsgard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thorsgard works at
Dr. Thorsgard has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thorsgard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorsgard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorsgard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thorsgard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thorsgard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.