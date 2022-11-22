See All Plastic Surgeons in Detroit, MI
Dr. Maristella Evangelista, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maristella Evangelista, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. 

Dr. Evangelista works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Hospital Campus
    2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane
    19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 982-8100
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Hidradenitis
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Hidradenitis

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Dr Evangalista did a fantastic job on my breast surgeries. I can barely see the incisions, she provide feedback in clear terms which helped me make the appropriate decisions in my medical journey. I appreciate on one occasion how she effectively read my body language and adjusted her course ((I felt she was rushing thru a portion of the visit as I was asking a lot of questions, however I could clearly identify her efforts with slowing down and positioning herself to provide me her undivided attention)
    Anonymous — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Maristella Evangelista, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962720821
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maristella Evangelista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evangelista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evangelista has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evangelista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Evangelista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelista.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evangelista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evangelista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

