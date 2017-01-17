Overview

Dr. Maristela Cibes-Silva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Cibes-Silva works at Southwestern Primary Care in Lawton, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.