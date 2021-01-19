Dr. Marissa Tsao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marissa Tsao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marissa Tsao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Tsao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston10680 Jones Rd Ste 600, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 477-0417
-
2
Cyfair Physicians5655 W Sam Houston Pkwy N Ste C, Houston, TX 77041 Directions (281) 978-2898
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsao?
Dr. Marissa really took great care of me in 2018 when I had my second baby. She takes her time with patients and shows compassion.
About Dr. Marissa Tsao, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1487901328
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsao works at
Dr. Tsao has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), High Risk Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsao speaks Mandarin.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.