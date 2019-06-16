See All Dermatologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Marissa Heller, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marissa Heller, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Heller works at Nopco in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Ulcer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nopco
    330 Brookline Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-4493

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Ulcer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 16, 2019
    I can honestly say that Dr. Heller has found her calling. She is very compassionate and completely concerned about her patient. She is as good as anyone can get. She will treat you as if her professional reputation depended on you having as good an outcome as nature will allow.
    Edward Burns in MA — Jun 16, 2019
    About Dr. Marissa Heller, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306059217
    Education & Certifications

    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marissa Heller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heller has seen patients for Skin Ulcer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

