Dr. Marissa Fast, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marissa Fast, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Peabody, MA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Pediatric Health Care Associates of Peabody10 Centennial Dr Ste 104, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 535-1110
Pediatric Health Care Associates of Reading30 New Crossing Rd, Reading, MA 01867 Directions (781) 439-6744
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
We have been going to Dr. Fast with both of our kids for almost since our oldest was first born. She is wonderful! She keeps up to date with new and pediatric research and really cares about our kids. PHCA has excellent hours and is very responsive, even when they are closed. We would highly recommend Dr. Fast to anyone seeking a pediatrician.
- Pediatrics
- English
- Hasbro Children's Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Fast has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fast accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fast.
