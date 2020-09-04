See All Plastic Surgeons in Bingham Farms, MI
Dr. Marissa Baca, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marissa Baca, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Baca works at Straith Clinic in Bingham Farms, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Straith Clinic
    32000 Telegraph Rd, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 647-5800
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Excision of Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Excision of Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 04, 2020
    Dr baca is a very personable and professional physician with a great deal of compassion for her patients. I had a full double arm lift, breast augmentation, lift and implants done in feb and she has cared for me throughout the process. I am thrilled with the skill of her surgery as well as my results.
    — Sep 04, 2020
    About Dr. Marissa Baca, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770847667
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Hand and Microsurgery Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MSU/Spectrum Health Systems Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Integrated Residency Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
