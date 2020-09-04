Dr. Marissa Baca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marissa Baca, MD
Overview
Dr. Marissa Baca, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Straith Clinic32000 Telegraph Rd, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 647-5800Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr baca is a very personable and professional physician with a great deal of compassion for her patients. I had a full double arm lift, breast augmentation, lift and implants done in feb and she has cared for me throughout the process. I am thrilled with the skill of her surgery as well as my results.
About Dr. Marissa Baca, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1770847667
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Hand and Microsurgery Fellowship
- MSU/Spectrum Health Systems Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Integrated Residency Program
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baca.
