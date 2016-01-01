Dr. Valdes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marisol Valdes, MD
Overview
Dr. Marisol Valdes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Hector Granados MD PA2270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste E-G, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 642-9444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Marisol Valdes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdes speaks Spanish.
Dr. Valdes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.
