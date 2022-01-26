Dr. Nardi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marisol Nardi, MD
Overview
Dr. Marisol Nardi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Nardi works at
Locations
-
1
Neonatology (Newborn Medicine)170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 746-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nardi?
Professional and knowledgeable
About Dr. Marisol Nardi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1154671717
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nardi accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nardi works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.