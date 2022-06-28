Dr. Garcia-Hodge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marisol Garcia-Hodge, MD
Dr. Marisol Garcia-Hodge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
M Reza Mizani MD PA315 N San Saba Ste 960, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 228-0705
Central Women's Health Care2414 Commercial Ave, San Antonio, TX 78221 Directions (210) 704-2707
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Right off the bat I let her know my history of complex pregnancies. She was hands on about getting me into the specialist as soon as we could to keep a eye on baby and took all the precautions to help me have a healthy pregnancy. I always felt comfortable asking and talking to her about my concerns and she always took the time to answer in detail what was happening. When it came to delivering my son the staff was amazing and doctor Garcia-hodge did amazing with helping me know when to push and explaining to me what was going to happen. Once again the staff in my delivery room was amazing. I was iffy about coming here because of the rating but my experience was great. Although the front desk at the time was a hot mess and the wait times sometimes took a while. It seems to be getting better at the front desk and they seem to be getting more help.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Garcia-Hodge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Hodge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.