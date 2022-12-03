Dr. Marisha Stawiski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stawiski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marisha Stawiski, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marisha Stawiski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Spectrum Health Medical Group4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
SHMG Foot & Ankle - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd Fl 2, Holland, MI 49424 Directions
SHMG Orthopedics - Grand Haven15100 Whittaker Way, Grand Haven, MI 49417 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Stawiski was very friendly, compassionate and professional.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1730211970
Dr. Stawiski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stawiski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stawiski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stawiski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stawiski has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stawiski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Stawiski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stawiski.
