Overview

Dr. Marise Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Johnson works at Logan Health Burns Way in Kalispell, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.