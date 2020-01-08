Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marisa Wolff, DO
Overview
Dr. Marisa Wolff, DO is a Dermatologist in Fishkill, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Wolff works at
Locations
Poughkeepsie Skin Pathology200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 231, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-6669
Wolff Dermatology18 Congress St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 350-4694Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Wolff’s professionalism and how helpful she has been in my life. She has helped me so much with my hair loss problem. I definitely recommend her. She’s very sweet and understanding with her patients. The staff in the building are very sweet as well. Definitely a trustworthy dermatologist.
About Dr. Marisa Wolff, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1588929046
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Sun Coast Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Syracuse University
- Dermatology
