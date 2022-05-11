Dr. Marisa Suppatkul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suppatkul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marisa Suppatkul, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marisa Suppatkul, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
West Houston2901 Wilcrest Dr Ste 520, Houston, TX 77042 Directions (713) 400-7400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
She's helped me for the past 4 years and I can say that I am truly in a better place
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306964739
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas A&M University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Suppatkul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suppatkul accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suppatkul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Suppatkul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suppatkul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suppatkul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suppatkul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.