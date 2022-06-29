Overview

Dr. Marisa Sosinsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Sosinsky works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.