Overview

Dr. Marisa Siebel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Siebel works at Imbert Cancer Center in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.