Dr. Marisa Sandera, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Sandera works at The Start Center For Cancer Care in Boerne, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.