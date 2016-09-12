Dr. Marisa Sandera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marisa Sandera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marisa Sandera, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Sandera works at
Locations
-
1
Boerne134 Menger Spgs Ste 1120, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 593-5700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
South Texas Oncology and Hematology155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 593-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandera?
Dr. Sandera is kind, empathic and a great listener. I'm a survivor of 16 years and have been seeing Dr. Sandera for about 3 years. I would highly recommend her to care for your during this challenging journey.
About Dr. Marisa Sandera, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1508828971
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandera works at
Dr. Sandera has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.