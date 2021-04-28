Dr. Marisa Prego-Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prego-Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marisa Prego-Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marisa Prego-Lopez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Sunrise Medical Group7369 Sheridan St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 620-3307
- 2 572 E McNab Rd Ste 200, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Directions (954) 738-1700
Sunrise Medical Group1625 SE 3rd Ave # 620, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 620-3307
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My first visit was very pleasant on time , it was very educational . I could tell that Dr. Lopez is very concern about her patients due to her excellent active listener skills.
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- New York University, Department Of Neurology
- Yale University, Department Of Neurology
- McGill University
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
