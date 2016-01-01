See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Marisa Moreta, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (73)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marisa Moreta, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Moreta works at Jefferson Rehab Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Rehab Associates
    3 Crescent Dr Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Rehab Associates
    25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 73 ratings
Patient Ratings (73)
5 Star
(61)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(5)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Marisa Moreta, DO

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659729481
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Internship
  • Allegheny General Hospital-MCP (Pittsburgh)
Medical Education
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marisa Moreta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Moreta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Moreta works at Jefferson Rehab Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Moreta’s profile.

73 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

