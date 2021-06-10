See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Marisa Messore, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marisa Messore, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Messore works at The Center for Women's Sexual Health and Medicine in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osvaldo Halphen M D P A
    4308 Alton Rd Ste 320, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 534-2926
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 10, 2021
    Pleasant, efficient staff and terrific doctor.
    — Jun 10, 2021
    About Dr. Marisa Messore, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1942389804
    Education & Certifications

    • University Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Tufts University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marisa Messore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Messore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Messore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Messore works at The Center for Women's Sexual Health and Medicine in Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Messore’s profile.

    Dr. Messore has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Messore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

