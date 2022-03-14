See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Marisa Lawrence, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Marisa Lawrence, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Cornell College

Dr. Lawrence works at Marisa Lawrence MD PC in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Marisa Lawrence MD PC
    Marisa Lawrence MD PC
980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 110, Atlanta, GA 30342
    Bariatric Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute ( BMI Surgical Institute)
    Bariatric Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute ( BMI Surgical Institute)
3400A Old Milton Pkwy Ste 210, Alpharetta, GA 30005

  • Northside Hospital

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP®) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
truSculpt™ System Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Mar 14, 2022
    Dr. Marisa Lawrence is very knowledgeable. Unlike many plastic surgeons that they are more concern of making money. But with Dr. Lawrence, she explained my option and she didn't push me to do more than I need. Her pricing is very reasonable. She was so calm and not in a hurry at all when I went to see her for consultation. Looking forward for the day of my surgery and to see the result of her work. I wish I found her 12 years ago and I could have made a better decision and avoided to have another surgery 12 years later. If you are looking to have a cosmetic surgery or to remove your implant, please do yourself a favor and make an appointment for consultation and you will know it yourself what I wrote here.
    Josie — Mar 14, 2022
    About Dr. Marisa Lawrence, MD

    Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    English
    1154412401
    Cornell College
    Plastic Surgery
