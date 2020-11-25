Dr. Ciufalo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marisa Ciufalo, MD
Overview
Dr. Marisa Ciufalo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine.
Dr. Ciufalo works at
Locations
Randolph Pediatrics715 State Route 10, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 328-9200
Randolph Pediatrics711 State Route 10 Ste 201, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 328-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best! Friendly and knowledgeable. My kids love her. She always has time to see them. I have never waited long or had an issue getting an appointment with her.
About Dr. Marisa Ciufalo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1598776056
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Medical Center
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciufalo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciufalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciufalo speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciufalo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciufalo.
