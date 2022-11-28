Dr. Censani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marisa Censani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marisa Censani, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Censani works at
Locations
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Censani has been incredibly thorough and caring in treating our children. I have referred friends , and they too were impressed. I would highly recommend Dr Censani without reservation. Thank you Dr Censani for all your thoughtfulness!
About Dr. Marisa Censani, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1952544066
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Censani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Censani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Censani has seen patients for Short Stature, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Censani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Censani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Censani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Censani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Censani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.