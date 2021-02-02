Overview

Dr. Marisa Battaglia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Battaglia works at Primary Health Medical Group in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID and Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.