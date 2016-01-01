Overview

Dr. Marisa Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.



Dr. Baker works at Outpatient Surgery Center At Tgh Brandon Healthple in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.